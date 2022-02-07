N.J. lawmakers (again) push bills to study reparations, school desegregation

Some New Jersey lawmakers, including members of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus, are pushing bills they say will help address systemic racism in schools, state workplaces, and the state at large.

While the Legislature has recently moved on some measures, like efforts to integrate public schools, other bills, like one that would create a task force on reparations, have stalled for years.

The Senate Education Committee on Thursday narrowly approved a bill that would create a Division of School Desgregation within the state Department of Education. The purpose of the division would be to identify instances in which students are functionally, though not legally, segregated along racial and socioeconomic lines, and “to ensure better integration and a more diverse enrollment in public schools,” according to the bill, which was sponsored by Sen. Joe Cryan (D-Union).

The director of the division would be responsible for collecting and analyzing racial, ethnic, and economic data about students in the state’s public schools, and comparing educational outcomes among districts considered highly segregated and those considered more integrated.

The committee approved the measure along party lines by a vote of 3 to 2.