The white Mount Laurel man, whose racist rant against Black neighbors was captured on video that went viral last summer, has been formally indicted by a grand jury.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced the 15-count indictment against Edward Cagney Mathews on Tuesday. The charges include multiple weapons counts, as well as stalking, criminal mischief, and four counts of bias intimidation.

The charges stem from several incidents, beginning last July when a resident filed a complaint against Matthews with the Mount Laurel Police Department. A short time later, according to the prosecutor’s office, a Mount Laurel officer responded to the Essex Place Condominiums, where Mathews was filmed by a bystander during a confrontation with a Black neighbor.