Mount Laurel community says white neighbor’s racist rant is the tip of the iceberg

Two days after Edward Cagney Mathews was taken into custody by Mount Laurel police, other residents of the Essex Place Condominium community where he lives say they are breathing a sigh of relief.

However, Mathews’ racist rant against a Black neighbor, captured on bystander video that went viral over the weekend, and the subsequent protests outside his home have left a mark on what neighbors describe as a peaceful, multi-cultural community.

“It’s a friendly neighborhood,” said Adele Schiller, a longtime resident of Essex Place. Outside of Mathews, “people just let people do what they do.”

When WHYY News visited the neighborhood on Wednesday, one resident pointed towards the privacy fence where they said Mathews had written a racist message targeting the Black president of the condo association into the dirt: “RON IS A N****R.”

When Felicia Andrews, who lives near the fence, saw it, she said her reaction was “scatological.”

“Just one bad apple can make an entire neighborhood look like a bunch of knuckle-dragging jerks,” she said.

WHYY News spoke to four residents who said Mathews, who is white, has been a terror to people in his community, especially people of color: breaking windows, slashing tires, and painting obscene, offensive graffiti on cars. Two of them declined to give their names or speak on the record.

The residents said some of their neighbors had even installed security cameras to try and catch Mathews in the act.

One neighbor said she witnessed Mathews dump trash in the front of the unit next to where her family lives. Her husband helped to clean up the mess.

It all came to a head Monday when about 100 protesters showed up at his doorstep after the video was shared across the internet over the weekend. In the video from July 2, Mathews can be seen cursing and using racial slurs against one of his neighbors. Mathews also gave his address and said, “Come see me.”