Second member of white Fishtown vigilante group charged with assault

Philadelphia police have arrested Richard Goodwin for allegedly assaulting a man during a violent, vigilante-style gathering that formed in Fishtown amid last June’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Authorities say Goodwin, 45, “violently” threw the man off his bike and onto the ground before repeatedly punching him in the head until his ear and face bled.

The man was approached after he was separated from his girlfriend, who stopped her bike after she said one of the men tried to hit the couple with full water bottles. The couple, on their way home after being tear-gassed during a large protest in Center City, mistakenly thought the group on Girard Avenue was part of the Justice for George Floyd protests, and raised their fists in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Goodwin, who turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning, is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors.

“Just as our city and nation continue to reckon with systemic racism and injustice, the Philadelphia DA’s office continues to investigate incidents of property destruction, burglary, harassment, and violence that occurred during the historic uprisings of 2020. We will not tolerate violence in the name of movement protest or in the name of ‘protecting’ the police,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement.