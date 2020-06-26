Philadelphia police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a WHYY producer and his girlfriend in Fishtown on June 1 — the day a vigilante-style mob of mostly white men gathered outside the police district with baseball bats.

Fishtown resident George Graf was arrested Thursday. He is charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to engage in aggravated assault, which are both felonies, as well as simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Jane Roh, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said additional charges may be filed against him.

“This is very much an active investigation,” she said.

At least three people were assaulted by members of the group, which said they gathered along Girard Avenue to protect police, after some officers had warned them looters were coming.

A spokesperson said the Philadelphia Police Department has not yet identified any other suspects, but is continuing to investigate the violent incident, which has put neighbors on edge and raised questions about why officers apparently allowed the armed group to roam the busy commercial corridor for hours, even after a citywide curfew took effect.

WHYY producer Jon Ehrens, who was not on assignment for the station at the time of the incident, said three or four men attacked him on nearby Thompson Street after they noticed him recording them with his smartphone.

The men also shoved Ehrens’ girlfriend.

An ambulance took Ehrens to the hospital, where he was treated for a broken nose and a broken maxilla, a bone that shapes part of the lower eye socket. His left eye was also swollen shut.

Ehrens declined to comment on the arrest.