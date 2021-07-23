Another racist attack in Mt. Laurel goes viral

Another video of a racist incident that happened in Mt. Laurel, N.J. is going viral.

The video is from an event that occurred Monday at the Super 8 hotel on Fellowship Road, according to Mt. Laurel Police. Officers responded to a report of a disorderly woman in the lobby. The woman, identified as 46-year-old Elizabeta M. Trzeciak of South River, N.J., was found intoxicated in the hotel parking lot.

Officers determined that she was a guest at another hotel nearby and was turned over to a family member.

According to police, a video showing Trzeciak’s behavior was turned over to them several hours later. The video, posted two days ago to Instagram, shows Trzeciak calling the hotel clerk the N-word several times and knocking items off of the front desk. At one point, Trzeciak throws a bowl filled with a liquid at the clerk.

Trzeciak was charged with bias intimidation, New Jersey’s version of a hate crime – in addition to assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. She was taken into custody in South River Wednesday night and is currently being held in a women’s detention center in Atlantic County. Her next court appearance is Wednesday, July 28.