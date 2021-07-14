The July 2 confrontation, according to reports, stemmed from a dispute with the Essex Place Condominiums homeowners association. The woman in the home, who is white, called the police in response. Her neighbor Etchu Tanyoh Brandon Tambe stepped in to try and help her, quickly becoming the target of Mathews’ rage.

Mathews was arrested July 5. He has been in custody since then.

In the video, Mathews hurls racial slurs at Tambe, who is Black, and dares Tambe to “come see me” — a threat The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Mathews used more than once with State Assemblywoman Carol Murphy and Mount Laurel Mayor Stephen Steglik.

Mathews has since told reporters that he was drunk at the time of the recorded incident, and that he was sorry.

Yet Mathews’ behavior allegedly goes back more than a year, according to Burlington County Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.

“Basically at this point, he is a public disturbance waiting to happen if he’s released, no matter where it might be to,” Hutchinson argued in court Wednesday.

Hutchinson laid out a timeline of harassment dating back to April 2020, with residents accusing Mathews of smearing feces and breaking their car windows and sending threatening notes wrapped around rocks — accusations Mathews’ attorney disputes because of lack of evidence.

One of the notes was on a printed photo of a jeep that belonged to a neighbor’s daughter. According to Hutchinson, the note read, “Why try to hide?”

The harassment prompted one resident to leave the Essex Place community entirely, according to the prosecution.