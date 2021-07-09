New charges against white Mount Laurel man in viral video of racist rant

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office has announced new charges against Edward Mathews, the white man whose racist tirade against a Black neighbor went viral and brought protesters to his doorstep Monday.

In addition to harassment and bias crime charges, he now faces two counts of criminal mischief, possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, stalking, two counts of “certain persons not to have weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Because of the newly added charges, Mathews’ detention hearing, originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed until Tuesday.

They were the result of a search warrant executed on his condo Tuesday night by Mount Laurel police after the department applied for an extreme risk protection order against Mathews. Prosecutors said the order was issued because Mathews had allegedly used a BB gun to damage vehicles belonging to a woman and her daughter.