Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of 1955 lynching

Relatives said they would present Mississippi authorities with a petition signed by about 250,000 people seeking a renewed probe of the killing, which came to demonstrate the depth of racial hatred in the South to the world. Other petition drives continue.

Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, cast doubt on the possibility of a renewed investigation. In a statement, she said the Justice Department had worked with a local district attorney’s office in a re-examination that ended in December.

“This is a tragic and horrible crime, but the FBI, which has far greater resources than our office, has investigated this matter twice and determined that there is nothing more to prosecute,” Williams said.

The Justice Department announced in December it was ending its renewed investigation into the killing of Till, a Black 14-year-old from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at Donham, then known as Carolyn Bryant, at a family store where she worked in rural Mississippi.

Federal officials had reopened the investigation after a 2017 book quoted Donham as saying she lied when she claimed Till accosted her. Relatives have publicly denied that Donham recanted her allegations, and Donham told the FBI she had never changed her story, the Justice Department said.