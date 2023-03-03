Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The woman who verbally attacked the owner of Amy’s Pizzeria in Hatboro is facing charges.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and the Hatboro Police Department have filed ethnic intimidation and harassment charges against Rita Bellew.

A video circulating on social media shows the 55-year-old Hatboro resident, who is white, berating the staff of the Latino-owned Hatboro pizzeria and owner Omar Quiñonez after she heard a Spanish-language program playing on a TV.

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not American, dude,” she says in the video, which has garnered more than 4.8 million views on Twitter. Bellew curses at Quiñonez, demands a refund, and says that she will “get” him out of Hatboro. “Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant,” she says.

The Hatboro Police Department on Friday described Bellew’s actions as a “racially fueled tirade.”

In addition to what’s heard on video, Bellew called Quiñonez “Mexican,” and “little guy,” the shop owner told Hatboro Police Officer Brett Paul, according to the police affidavit. Ofc. Paul, who had been called to the scene, handed Bellew her refund and told her she was not welcome back at the restaurant. She said, “I’m too damn white,” according to the report.

WHYY News spoke with Bellew shortly after she was charged. She said she was “horrified” and “ashamed” by her behavior.

“I’m very, very sorry,” she told WHYY News. “I wanted to go down there and apologize, but I was told that wasn’t a good idea.”