Omar Quiñonez and his wife Kelyn Flores, owners of Amy’s Pizzeria in Hatboro, were busy making pizzas and hoagies before they opened on Wednesday.

The business has been flooded with orders since a video of a woman spewing racist remarks at Quiñonez exploded across social media last week. The white woman started shouting at Quiñonez, who is Latino, after she heard a Spanish language program playing on a nearby television.

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not American, dude,” she says in the video that has 4.8 million views in one tweet. The customer curses at Quiñonez and said she will “get” him out of Hatboro. “Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant.”

Quiñonez said he was angry but remained calm while facing the woman. He said he wanted to show her respect.

“We’re all human beings,” Quiñonez said.

Since the attack, the family-run business in Montgomery County, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, has been overwhelmed with support from across Pennsylvania, the country, and the globe.