Fliers promoting white nationalism distributed across neighborhood in Montgomery County

Disturbing fliers were left in the driveways of multiple Fort Washington homes in the Washington Manor subdivision on Saturday night.

Neighbors shared a video with Action News showing a white van in the neighborhood. It appears an object is tossed from the moving van.

The next morning, several Montgomery County residents discovered the fliers in plastic bags with rocks inside.

The flier says, ‘Stand up White Man,’ and includes an address for a white nationalist website that promotes racist and anti-immigrant ideology.

“When I realized what it was I collected I went to my two neighbors’ houses and I was like, ‘This is garbage,'” recalled Jessica Massanova.

“I took them to throw them out. I think part of it is they both belong to a minority group and I wanted to keep it from them so they didn’t feel unsafe,” Massanova added.

There is also a QR code on the back of the flier that links to a video. The fliers were put in plastic bags with rocks to keep them from blowing away.

This is not new, in fact, this year alone Action News has reported on similar incidents from across our region.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says that oftentimes, groups disseminating that type of information do so in order to recruit by having their names publicized.

The ADL tracks the distribution of white nationalist propaganda.

In 2021, Pennsylvania was ranked number one in the country due to the amount of white supremacist propaganda distributed here. In 2022 it went down slightly, and the ADL is still compiling numbers for 2023.

Neighbors say Upper Dublin Township police asked for people to send in videos or pictures they may have from Saturday evening.

Cheltenham police also received a few reports of a white van dropping off the same fliers.

In most cases, free speech protects the fliers, but police do ask residents to report this and send videos and information so they can track it.