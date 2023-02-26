Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Public relations firm Devine + Partners is no longer working for the Central Bucks School District after alleged “targeted harassment” from community members, according to the district.

The district said in a statement Thursday that it “mutually agreed” to dissolve its relationship with the company after community members “engaged in targeted harassment of several clients and staff of Devine + Partners, threatening their association with our district in ways that are, at best caustic, and at worst, malicious and false.”

Kevin Shinkle, senior vice president of Devine + Partners, said in an email to WHYY News that the company had “nothing more to add” to the district’s statement. The firm’s website was down as of Saturday afternoon.

Central Bucks School District did not respond to WHYY News’ requests for comment and requests for examples of the alleged harassment.

The district’s school board signed a year-long contract with the firm last July, for a total of $180,000 — an estimated $15,000 a month. District officials said the firm helped manage media requests, “develop robust content,” upgrade the district’s website, and restructure its communications department.

Parents have criticized the Republican-led school board and administration for hiring the firm and claimed it was a waste of taxpayer money. Some say the company was helping the district spin Central Bucks’ controversial actions, including its policy banning Pride flags and directive to educators to not use students’ correct gender pronouns without parent permission. Both actions are listed in the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s federal complaint against the district, which alleges it has created a hostile environment for LGBTQ students. The United States Department of Education is now investigating Central Bucks in response to the complaint.

Devine + Partners has been involved in a prolonged and heated controversy within Central Bucks.

A district high school librarian said he was directed to take down posters with a quote from Holocaust survivor and peace advocate Elie Wiesel in January because they violated the “advocacy” policy. The librarian said it was his understanding there would be “consequences” if he did not comply.