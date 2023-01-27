Pecic, who has worked in the district for 31 years, was told the posters had to go, or Human Resources would be contacted. Pecic said it was his understanding there would be “consequences” if not followed.

So Pecic removed the posters, telling WHYY News he felt “powerless.”

“If I didn’t take it down, I knew there would be consequences that could impact me,” he said.

“It’s a horrible feeling. And you feel like you have to do something that you don’t agree with,” Pecic added.

Pecic’s ninth grade daughter, a Central Bucks student at Holicong Middle School, originally emailed him the quote.

“This is where I get choked up … She said that ‘this quote reminds me of you,’” Pecic said. He describes himself as someone who often speaks up, “if I disagree with something, especially if I think it’s not for the benefit of students, I will say something.”

The principal reversed the decision to remove the posters Thursday, following social media uproar.

Pecic told WHYY News that he planned to hang the posters back up.

It’s the latest directive connected to the contentious policy passed by the Central Bucks School board on Jan. 11, which teachers, students, and parents have been protesting against ever since.

The policy is part of a federal investigation of the school district, after the ACLU listed Central Bucks in its federal complaint alleging the district is creating a hostile learning environment for LGBTQ students.