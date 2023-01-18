Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

About 30 Central Bucks School District educators and 30 students, parents, and community members gathered Tuesday at Central Bucks East High School to protest one of the district’s new policies.

It was the first teacher-led protest after months of administrative directives and the Republican-led school board passing policies that many say are anti-LGBTQ.

Holicong Middle School teacher Keith Willard said educators have had enough. The district passed a policy last week that censors inclusive symbols like Pride flags, which some fear may chill classroom discussions. This followed policies that censor materials in school libraries and classrooms, and directives that separate students by the sex they were assigned at birth for health classes and deny students’ correct gender pronouns and names.

“It’s just too much at this point,” Willard said. “It makes it very hard to go into a building, to go to work for a district that is denying the humanity of some of our students.”

The crowd waved and wore rainbow flags. Most of the crowd, though disgusted with the latest policy, was joyful and buzzing, sometimes dancing.

They chanted “teachers shouldn’t be scared to teach” and “let teachers teach.” When cars honked in support, the crowd cheered louder.

The teachers were boycotting the administration’s town hall inside Central Bucks East, about the new policy 321, entitled “Partisan, Political, or Social Policy Advocacy Activities.”

Holicong Middle School English teacher Kristy Trammell, who is also the co-sponsor of the school’s Gay Straight Alliance, quoted Martin Luther King Jr. to the crowd. “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends. And so we are here to use our voices to say that we do not support policy 321.”