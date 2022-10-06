The ACLU cites policies censoring books, procedures about not using students’ correct pronouns and names, directives censoring the materials that teachers can hang in classrooms and intimidating teachers into self-censoring their materials, and administrative decisions punishing staff who speak out against anti-LGBTQ directives, among others, as examples of Central Bucks’ discriminatory practices and policies.

These measures have led to a noticeable increase in severe anti-LGBTQ bullying and harassment between students, according to the ACLU. Trans students report being afraid to go to school, and being afraid to eat lunch in the cafeteria, opting to eat in the bathroom or classrooms of supportive teachers. One former trans student attempted suicide in response to the bullying.

The district has demonstrated a “chronic failure to take reasonable and necessary measures” to address the bullying, the complaint states.

The students and families behind the complaint are asking the U.S. Department of Education to order Central Bucks to “rescind its discriminatory policies and directives” and to “take whatever additional measures are necessary to eliminate the hostile environment for LGBTQ+ students.”

The students and families also are asking that the U.S. Department of Education order Central Bucks to follow federal recommendations for supporting transgender and other gender non-conforming students. Those guidelines include using inclusive language, adopting policies that respect all students’ gender identities, and providing professional development opportunities for educators on equitable treatment of historically underserved students, including LGBTQ youth.

The ACLU says its team interviewed “dozens of LGBTQ+ students and their parents, current and former Central Bucks teachers, counselors, librarians, and other staff, and a variety of community stakeholders.”

The complaint includes seven stories from Central Bucks students and their families. Several more LGBTQ+ students and parents shared their stories but chose not to take part in the action, out of fear of retaliation from Central Bucks officials, according to the ACLU report.