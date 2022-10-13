Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Central Bucks School Board is calling on the ACLU of Pennsylvania to release an unredacted version of the federal complaint it filed against the district.

Speaking on behalf of the district at its board meeting, President Dana Hunter criticized the ACLU for the anonymity of the complaint, which includes seven stories about anti-LGBTQ harassment from students and their families, and accounts from district employees. She said the anonymous nature makes it “impossible” for the district to “intervene.”

Hunter asked for families and students to come to principals, teachers, or administrators to report their concerns over bullying.

“They know who the bullied students are. They are the ones the administration and board have ignored and disrespected,” said Vic Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “The more the board members talk, the more they confirm their hostile and discriminatory views.”