After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags

About 100 community members showed up, a vast majority against the policy. Many of them wore Pride shirts or shirts that said “Protect Trans Kids,” and held small Pride flags in the air.

“When you think about it, for a moment, and consider everything, only pain can come out of this law and nothing good for anyone involved,” said Evi Casey, an eighth-grader at Lenape Middle School. “You may have the government breathing down your neck and you’re still trying to enforce this uselessness.”

District administrators have said that teachers’ decisions to hang Pride flags have led to “contention.”

“A sticker, sign, or flag hung by a teacher may be intended to show support for inclusion of particular students,” the policy reads. “But it can simultaneously communicate that other teachers who do not affix such symbols in their classroom do not support inclusion for all their students.”

The policy continues: “out of respect for the entire, diverse school community—decor related to political, sociopolitical, sexual orientation, gender identity, or religious beliefs in the classroom other than as described below, is prohibited.”

The ACLU named the decor policy among a long list of policies and procedures it says discriminate against LGBTQ students, especially transgender kids, in the complaint it filed with the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Department of Justice.

The ACLU complaint says the policy “plainly is intended to further chill teacher and staff support for LGBTQ+ students and is itself discriminatory.”

The ACLU directly responded to the district’s justification for the policy in the federal complaint; “Under such reasoning, we could never have anti-discrimination laws to protect vulnerable and persecuted minority groups because they could upset supporters of the discrimination.”

The ACLU’s complaint, which includes seven stories from students and their families, alleges that district administrators are aware of severe bullying and harassment against LGBTQ students and have not adequately responded.

Instead, the district is paying public relations firm Devine + Partners a total of $180,000.