Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended.

It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other queer people he knew didn’t come out until later in life when they felt safer.

“Students did not talk about it, I didn’t talk about it, my queer friends didn’t talk about it,” he said in an interview with Spotlight PA.

Fisher moved to New York City and began teaching in 2003 at private schools there, which even then used teaching practices that embraced differences among students. He recalls using gender-inclusive language — like “friends,” instead of “boys and girls” — and ensuring books represented students from “all kinds of families.”

In 2016, they returned to Lancaster with their husband and son, and the cultural difference was jarring. He was shocked by the amount of homophobia he witnessed in his day-to-day life. But when he asked the school he planned to send his child to how it handled discrimination, officials told him homophobia “doesn’t exist” in the school district.

In reality, many LGBTQIA+ students in Pennsylvania have experienced verbal and physical harassment as well as discriminatory school policies, according to a 2019 survey by GLSEN, an LGBTQIA+ anti-bullying advocacy nonprofit. Fisher fears the situation could become worse for students in Pennsylvania should a bill introduced by two Republican state lawmakers become law.

The legislation sponsored by state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin of Lancaster County would ban classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade, claiming it’s not “age appropriate.” It also would restrict such teachings in secondary school and require staff to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to parents without the child’s consent.

The senators have defended their bill as an effort to protect “parental rights” and say it won’t discourage classroom discussion of LGBTQIA+ topics.

“Do opponents of this bill really believe that parents should be prohibited from knowing if their child is experiencing gender identity issues?” Aument and Martin said in a statement. “Do they really believe teachers should have more of a right than parents to educate young children about issues relating to sexuality?”

Those questions contrast the concerns of several educators and mental health providers who worry the ban would teach children that being part of the LGBTQIA+ community is wrong. That kind of stigma, the president of the American Psychological Association wrote earlier this year, “can lead to depression, anxiety, self-harm, and even suicide.”

A United Nations independent expert echoed those concerns in a report in August, condemning legislative attacks on LGBTQIA+ rights by state governments as a “plague.”

“The recent wave of ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ laws that passed in several states … can have the impact of endorsing exclusion, bullying, and harassment of LGBT youth in American education settings,” wrote Victor Madrigal-Borloz, an expert on violence and discrimination for the U.N.’s Human Rights Council.

“The evidence shows that, without exception, these actions rely on prejudiced and stigmatizing views of LGBT persons, in particular transgender children and youth, and seek to leverage their lives as props for political profit.”

The state Senate bill is similar to the Parental Rights in Education law enacted in Florida this summer, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” by its critics. The law bans classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

It requires schools to notify parents if there “is a change in the student’s services or monitoring related to the student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being” — a confusing clause that some teachers fear means they must “out” their students.

Pennsylvania’s bill, the Empowering Families in Education Act, would go further by implementing a K-5 curriculum ban and restrictions for grades 6-12.

The legislation would allow parents to sue schools that they believe are violating the law. Unlike Florida’s law, Pennsylvania’s bill would not require a parent to attempt a resolution with a school before bringing legal action. Florida’s law gives schools a chance to address parents’ concerns through a formal process before the parent can sue.

While the bill would allow for student-initiated conversations, legal groups and advocates say the threat of expensive lawsuits would deter teachers from answering student questions and schools from allowing students to discuss gender and sexual orientation.

The bill passed the state Senate 29-21 in June and awaits consideration in the state House. Should the legislation reach Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk, he has vowed to veto it because it is “discriminatory to the LGBTQ community.”

But next year, Pennsylvania will have a new governor. The Republican running for the office, state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, voted for the bill. Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro opposes the legislation and denounces “attempts to bully LGBTQ Pennsylvanians,” according to a campaign spokesperson.

A “hostile school climate” can have profoundly negative impacts on LGBTQIA+ students including a lower grade point average and higher rates of absenteeism, a 2019 survey by GLSEN found. Research shows childhood bullying and trauma can lead to chronic physical and mental health problems.

“Those who survive and thrive will continue to deal with the trauma for the rest of their lives,” said Fisher, who said he’s still working through childhood incidents in therapy.

In a news release, Aument and Martin dismissed accusations that the bill would endanger children as “an extreme leap from alarmist opponents who seem to be determined to teach elementary school children about explicit and sexual topics behind their parents’ backs.”

“We’re seeing an open debate about our community and youth and the cost is insurmountable right now,” said MK Strohman, an independent consultant on LGBTQ youth mental health training and a social worker at education agency Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. “The cost of open dialogue is going to be devastating.”

Strohman, who is nonbinary, said being accepted at an early age would have made a significant difference in their life.

“I felt alone for 22 years, like there was no one else like me in the world,” said Strohman. “I can’t tell you how different life would be if I had been told it would be OK to dress differently.”