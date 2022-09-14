Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights

Discrimination protections

Mastriano has not taken a public position on enshrining nondiscrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identiy into law. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment. In July, he was part of a unanimous vote to remove “acts of homosexuality” from the Pennsylvania crimes code.

In an August radio appearance, he attacked Gov. Tom Wolf’s efforts to discourage conversion therapy, saying Shapiro and Wolf want to “take over your kids and indoctrinate them.” Such therapy purports to make queer people straight, and has been rejected by the American Psychological Association.

In a 2001 thesis, he warned of a left-wing “Hitlerian Putsch” and that “aberrant sexual behavior in the ranks,” such as homosexuality, was part of an assault on the military designed to make way for “a larger cultural transformational agenda.”

Shapiro has said in public statements that he’d “put his full capital behind the effort” to enshrine housing, schooling, and employment protections for the LGTBQ community. Bills that would make nondiscrimination against LGBTQ people illegal have frequently stalled in the GOP-controlled legislature.

“We’re going to get it done when I’m governor because I give a damn,” Shapiro told Philly Gay News earlier this year.

He has also called for an expansion of the state’s hate crime laws to cover attacks on LGBTQ individuals, and he supports banning conversion therapy for minors.

LGBTQ-inclusive curriculum

Mastriano voted for a bill that would ban instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in early elementary classrooms. In a tweet, he likened LGBTQ-inclusive education to “grooming,” echoing homophobic right-wing rhetoric.

In August, he accused the state Department of Education of encouraging “Gender Theory Indoctrination,” a term used by right-wing lawmakers to attack schools that acknowledge and affirm students’ gender and pronouns or have any curricula related to gender identity.

Shapiro’s campaign spokesperson Manuel Bonder responded to questions about the attorney general’s stance on the instruction ban bill by saying the legislature needs to stop “wasting time and taxpayer dollars on these attempts to bully LGBTQ Pennsylvanians.”

Same-sex marriage

Mastriano said in a 2018 radio interview that same-sex marriage should not be legal and that he favors “traditional marriage.”

“I’m not a hater for saying that,” he continued. “It’s been like that for 6,000 years.”

During that same interview, he said he does not believe same-sex couples should be able to adopt children.

Shapiro and other officials offered marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2013 when he was chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. The move defied what was then state law.

“I think it is a very big deal what happened in Montgomery County today,” he said at the time.