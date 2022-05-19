Superintendent Abe Lucabaugh emailed district parents on Monday about the change.

“The self-enroll courses allow parents/guardians to make an informed decision on which lesson(s) they wish for their child to complete and be able to respond to questions accordingly,” Lucabaugh said.

Karen Smith, school board member, disagrees with the decision, one that she said she had no part of. She said she thinks it is moving the district backwards, rather than towards inclusivity.

“Best practices for human growth and development curriculum is actually co-ed teaching … I don’t think [this decision] is more inclusive. In fact, It sort of excludes everyone. It sends everyone home to do it by themselves,” said Smith.

One school counselor who wished to remain anonymous, in fear of retribution from the district, said they’re concerned this move will make it more difficult for kids who want to access the information, especially those with working parents.

“There are issues of equity,” they said. “When we think about kids who maybe don’t live in homes that provide them an opportunity to learn in a virtual asynchronous environment with an adult who can support them.”

This counselor taught courses on social and emotional learning in a Philadelphia school, prior to coming to Central Bucks. They said these kinds of lessons work best with teachers who are qualified and trained in the content.

They said it’s highly interactive, at its best, and doesn’t lend itself to the “asynchronous module.”

“I am surprised that we are taking any in-person content and moving it to a virtual model when the loudest cries were for students to be in school buildings,” they said, referring to the long battle from many district parents who wanted schools opened earlier after the start of COVID-19.

Some employees and parents are concerned the decision to go virtual and optional on a topic many view as essential, is a slippery slope.

The counselor said they hope the district doesn’t make lessons on slavery in the United States or the Holocaust, virtual and optional.

“If we create a situation in which we allow people to talk about facts as controversy then we’re not really teaching our children anything,” they said.