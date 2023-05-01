Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A law firm hired by Central Bucks School District to investigate federal complaints of discrimination against LGBTQ students has issued its report.

Duane Morris concluded the district is not discriminating but is actually “ahead of the curve” in creating a welcoming environment for LGBTQ students, calling district actions and policies “neutral,” lawful, and justified.

“You have one of the best school districts in the state,” said Duane Morris attorney Michael Rinaldi to the board on April 20. “Continue doing the good work you’re doing.”

The Duane Morris legal team, helmed by Rinaldi and attorney Bill McSwain, was hired to look into the four complaints filed to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) alleging discrimination against LGBTQ students and employees. Those complaints prompted an ongoing federal investigation into the district.

Duane Morris claims the larger issue is not over discrimination but a partisan dispute over district policies. They say Democrats are weaponizing “federal investigatory resources to achieve what [they] could not achieve at the ballot box.” (This refers to Democrats losing the majority of school board seats in the 2021 election). Duane Morris also blames “activists” — including the ACLU of Pennsylvania, district parents, and board member Karen Smith — for instigating the investigation.

Much of Rinaldi’s presentation focused on teacher Andrew Burgess — alleging his behavior put students in harm’s way after claiming he failed to report bullying to the administration. According to the ACLU, the district then issued a “gag order,” ordering Burgess to not respond to those allegations alongside a letter that impacts “the terms and conditions of his employment.”

The four federal complaints allege:

The five-month-long investigation is projected to cost more than $1 million. The firm interviewed 45 people, including 23 principals, other employees and community members, and “[reached out]” to LGBTQ students. The firm’s report says the board is committed to “remedying any harassment, bullying, and unlawful discrimination” that is uncovered.

The ACLU, however, called the investigation “dishonest” from the start because the district’s attorney, McSwain, they claim, has a history of homophobic behavior. They said the report is a “sham” because it excludes important context about teachers, parents, and students’ experiences. Board members Tabitha Dell’Angelo, Karen Smith, and Mariam Muhmad said publicizing the report was a breach of privacy — as it includes names of teachers and district parents, as well as students’ communications and personal details involving their mental health.