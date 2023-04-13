The ACLU of Pennsylvania wrote concerns about this kind of technology when it pushed back against the Pittsburgh School District for considering purchasing Gaggle in 2021. The district later decided to not buy the software.

Another issue critics raise is that it’s possible for the software to see beyond district-issued computers. If students plug their phones into district laptops with USB cables, Gaggle can scan photos on their phones, reported Wired. A principal told the magazine that they were receiving Gaggle alerts for pornographic photos because teenaged students, who thought they were holding private conversations, were sending nude photos to significant others.

Districts across the country have been deluged by false alarms. The Grand Rapids School District in Michigan said Gaggle sent them thousands of false alerts, reported Education Week. The Dallas Morning News reported on a number of Texas universities and school districts that were overwhelmed with irrelevant alerts while using a surveillance software called Social Sentinel — many of which stopped using the service.

Technology that is trying to detect threats “can have absolutely devastating effects on kids who are accused of potentially being threatening or being seen as a harm to others,” said Amelia Vance, president of the Public Interest Privacy Center, an organization housed at the School Superintendents Association. And it’s “wildly inaccurate and the science does not support it working at all,” Vance added.

Once districts collect this kind of information, they are more likely to use it for discipline than student safety, especially towards already vulnerable students, according to the CDT. The monitoring software can build on the school-to-prison pipeline.

While GoGuardian’s Dorsey says the system will identify “any” students who are suffering, and will not target any minority group, others are skeptical. According to the CDT, students who are Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ, and/or from low-income families are disproportionately surveilled, disciplined, and connected with law enforcement, partly because they are most likely to use district-issued devices.

Bias towards students who experience mental health challenges can also influence how flagged students are treated. “The common but false assumption that flagged students may be violent can increase harmful stigmas toward the students who need support and can lead them, especially systematically neglected students, to experience disproportionate rates of discipline,” reports the FPF.

Laird says these companies can do more to ensure the software is used for their stated purpose. “If they’re saying this is a product that is used to support students’ mental health, why is it way more common for it to be used for disciplinary purposes?”

The FPF suggests districts have “well-developed” policies in place for how they will use their monitoring system, respond, and protect students’ information before they purchase the technology.

Advocates have concerns about how districts handle student data. In 2020, The Boston Globe reported that information about Boston Public School students was shared with the city’s police department more than 100 times. The district exposed records of undocumented students, which could lead to greater likelihood of deportation for the student, the Boston Globe reported.

When alerts are shared with district officials, employees, or parents, LGBTQ students can be outed — which means the monitoring software discloses students’ sexual orientation and/or gender identity without the student’s consent. The CDT says 29% of LGBTQ+ students they surveyed said they or someone they knew were outed due to student activity monitoring.

“Oftentimes [districts] are trying to prevent students from accessing inappropriate things,” said Laird. But she said sometimes there isn’t a clear line between something “that’s actually obscene” or “something that is related to sexual health or sexual identity. And so those things can be inadvertently flagged.”

When that content is flagged, whoever receives that alert may approach the student. “Within that content, if there is something about their gender identity or sexual orientation, the student now knows that an adult to whom they didn’t proactively disclose that information is now aware of something,” Laird said.

This can impact students’ mental health, especially in districts or home environments where they feel unsafe or unsupported, according to the FPF report. Research from GLSEN, a national organization that helps schools become more inclusive, shows that 59.5% of LGBTQ students felt unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation, and 44.6% felt unsafe because of their gender expression.

According to Education Week, some students being monitored by Gaggle were flagged for saving or sending content with the word “gay.” (Gaggle later stopped flagging LGBTQ key words.)

Though Gaggle has since ended this practice, Laird said, this was yet another way students could have been outed. “They explicitly profiled LGBTQ students by including search terms like gay and lesbian in their algorithm,” Laird said.

Surveillance technology that looks for students experiencing mental health issues increases the chance that LGBTQ students will be flagged, and potentially outed, because they are more likely to search for mental health resources online, according to the FPF.

It makes it “less likely that students will reach out or be provided with the help that they need because they’ll be afraid to look for it,” said Amelia Vance.

Teachers, parents, and students within Central Bucks have already expressed concerns about the district potentially outing or deadnaming trans students. Earlier this school year, administrators directed teachers that if students’ names or pronouns differed from those in the district’s database, educators were not to use those students’ names and pronouns without parental permission.

The FPF suggests school districts weigh the potential harms of surveilling students, consider the independent research, and implement guardrails to ideally prevent privacy, equity, and security issues.

Vance said it’s not enough to just identify a struggling student. The FPF says schools must have a robust mental health response plan in place — with school-based psychologists, counselors, and social workers — before monitoring students. “It’s about human connection. It’s not about automated detection,” said Vance.

“It doesn’t matter how much surveillance or AI you have, nothing is going to protect students or staff if you’re not putting in the work to make a healthy, safe and supportive environment,” Makoshi added.