Houser was asked by board member Mariam Mahmud if Duane Morris gave the district a monthly estimate. Houser confirmed, and said that’s how she came up with the projected cost of “$300,000 to $500,000 a month” — a wider range than she first shared.

The district has previously indicated that insurance would help cover the legal fees, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. But Houser did not specify on Wednesday what that looks like.

District officials, school board members, and Houser did not respond to WHYY News requests for comment. WHYY News was first to report that the law firm charged the district $114,106 for one month of work in November, according to financial records WHYY News obtained through an open records request under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law.

In the firm’s letter of agreement, Bill Mcswain, the former U.S. attorney leading the Central Bucks legal team with partner Michael Rinaldi, wrote the legal fees are unpredictable. “Accordingly, we have made no commitment to you concerning the maximum fees and costs that will be necessary to resolve or complete this matter.”

Community members have criticized the district for choosing McSwain, who sought the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. During his campaign, McSwain posted a photo of a West Chester Area School District Gay-Straight alliance club sign on Facebook captioned, “This ends when I’m governor.”

PennLive reported that McSwain, along with the other GOP candidates, opposed allowing transgender women to play girls or women’s sports. McSwain also defended the Boy Scouts after Philadelphia attempted to evict the group in 2010 over its anti-gay ban.

District parent Laura Napier, in a November school board meeting, criticized the school board for hiring the law firm and Philadelphia public relations firm Devine & Partners, and said both moves were to protect “cruelty” and to “defend the indefensible.”

The PR firm charged the district just under $144,000 for nine months of work, from May 2022 to January 2023, according to financial records obtained by WHYY News.

“Because you cannot take the heat you brought upon yourselves with your poor choices, your own politicization of our children … cruelty to those entrusted in your care, you’re hiring a costly lawyer with very political views,” Napier said.

In an October memo to the school community, school board president Dana Hunter wrote, “Both Mr. McSwain and Mr. Rinaldi have decades of investigative experience and are well-suited to serve and advise the board as it works to ensure a safe learning environment for all the district’s children.”

The district has the option to take the issue to court rather than immediately complying with the U.S. Department of Education or U.S. Department of Justice, said Mike Dimino, law professor at Widener University. Dimino said it’s possible the district is gearing up to defend itself in a court case against the U.S. Department of Justice or the resolutions the Department of Education or Department of Justice enforce.

But, Dimino said, the district likely won’t describe it that way. “I think that the school district would say, ‘We need to be prepared in the event that the Department of Education claims that our legal responsibilities are different from what we think they are.”