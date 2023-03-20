Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Central Bucks School District has spent at least a quarter of a million dollars on attorney’s fees and public relations services since May, and the full amount paid out is likely much more, WHYY News has learned.

Philadelphia-based Duane Morris LLP was hired to represent the district in connection with the ACLU of Pa.’s federal complaint alleging it created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ students. The U.S. Department of Education is now investigating the district.

In an invoice dated Dec. 8, the law firm charged the district $114,106 for one month of work in November, according to financial records WHYY News obtained through an open records request under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law.

Those records also show Philadelphia public relations firm Devine + Partners charged the district just under $144,000 for nine months of work, from May 2022 to January 2023.

Both the firms’ work appear to have started before their contracts were voted on during public meetings, raising concerns about whether payments are being properly reported to taxpayers.

The Pa. Office of Open Records advises public agencies to proactively publish information on its website, according to Paula Knudsen Burke, an attorney with the nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

“The taxpayers are entitled to know how much money is being spent on these lawyers,” Burke said.

According to Duane Morris’ letter of agreement, dated Nov. 1, it was also hired to represent the district in connection with two other complaints filed to the U.S. Dept. of Ed. and to conduct an internal investigation into the allegations from all three complaints.