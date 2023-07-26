Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Central Bucks School Board tonight is voting to raise Superintendent Abe Lucabaugh’s salary by nearly 40%.

The raise would bump Lucabaugh’s salary from $229,500 to $315,000, making him the second highest paid superintendent in Pennsylvania after School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington. Watlington earned $340,000 in the 2022 school year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Central Bucks is the third largest district in the commonwealth, with 17,540 students.

Before approving the salary hike, board officials are expected to accept and terminate Lucabaugh’s current five-year contract. His contract would have been up for renewal in 2026.

If approved, the new contract will be in effect until 2028 and allow the board to raise Lucabaugh’s salary by 2.5% after the first two years and by 3% for the last three years. The board will also have the right “in its discretion, to increase the salary of the Superintendent at any time during the Term of this Agreement.”