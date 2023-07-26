Central Bucks School Board voting to hike superintendent’s salary by almost 40%
Lucabaugh would be one of the highest paid superintendents in Pennsylvania. Some district parents say it’s a misuse of funds.
The Central Bucks School Board tonight is voting to raise Superintendent Abe Lucabaugh’s salary by nearly 40%.
The raise would bump Lucabaugh’s salary from $229,500 to $315,000, making him the second highest paid superintendent in Pennsylvania after School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington. Watlington earned $340,000 in the 2022 school year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Central Bucks is the third largest district in the commonwealth, with 17,540 students.
Before approving the salary hike, board officials are expected to accept and terminate Lucabaugh’s current five-year contract. His contract would have been up for renewal in 2026.
If approved, the new contract will be in effect until 2028 and allow the board to raise Lucabaugh’s salary by 2.5% after the first two years and by 3% for the last three years. The board will also have the right “in its discretion, to increase the salary of the Superintendent at any time during the Term of this Agreement.”
Lucabaugh and members of the Republican board majority did not respond to WHYY News’ requests for comment. School board member Karen Smith said the three Democratic board members, including herself, were unaware of the raise until they saw it on the agenda Friday evening.
“The most grievous part of this proposed contract, however, is the grotesque salary increase…when the district is struggling desperately to retain and attract employees at every level,” Smith said. Smith called the move “insulting to staff,” at a time when the district has more than 100 open support staff positions.
Some district parents have quickly criticized the proposed raise, calling it a misuse of resources. Democrat school board candidate and district parent Heather Reynolds said in a statement that the funds should be used to “ensure competitive wages for our teachers and support staff.”
Lucabaugh has supported the district’s recent slew of controversial policies, including one that bans library books with “sexualized content.” The ACLU of Pennsylvania filed a federal complaint in October 2022, alleging the district has created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ students. The United States Department of Education is currently investigating the district.
Lucabaugh has said the district has a “responsibility to guard against the sexualization of children,” and protect them from “graphic” and “age-inappropriate” materials.
The district hired Duane Morris LLP to investigate the discrimination allegations and is expecting to amass at least $1 million in legal fees. Duane Morris has also represented WHYY.
