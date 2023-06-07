Former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan announces run for 2024 Pennsylvania attorney general

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Former Bucks County Solicitor Joe Khan announced Wednesday that he will run in 2024 to be Pennsylvania’s attorney general.

Khan, a 47-year-old Democrat from Doylestown Borough, is a former prosecutor in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He says he wants to tackle corporate and political corruption as the state’s top prosecutor.

Khan touts his work protecting votes in the 2020 election as Bucks County solicitor. In that role, he joined a national lawsuit against social media giants for allegedly fueling the youth mental health crisis, and joined with other Democrats to defend the Delaware River Basin Commission’s authority to ban fracking.

His legal department advised Bucks County on its allotment of the $45 million national opioid abuse settlement from big pharmaceutical companies. It also sued manufacturers of PFAS for contaminating water and soil in Bucks County. “We have to protect consumers and workers and just everyday Pennsylvanians from those corrupt corporations and crooked politicians that I’ve been going after during my career,” Khan said in an interview with WHYY News.

“I was a prosecutor who went after gun violence and sexual assault. I was a county solicitor who stood up for abortion rights … and I defended our democracy from Donald Trump,” Khan said.