Philadelphia educators and community members are concerned with how to best support their students under shifting federal directives rolled out by President Donald Trump during the first 30 days of his second administration.

Need in Deed’s second annual Educational Equity Forum last week brought together 180 teachers, parents and advocates under the theme “Philly schools as humane spaces.” The Trump administration’s policy changes and their impact — particularly on immigrant and LGBTQ+ students — were central to the conference discussions.

Need in Deed, a nonprofit educational organization working to implement service learning and community resources in school curriculums, provides support to teachers and students from third to eighth grades.

“Given the challenges facing our city and schools, this year’s theme” felt especially urgent, Need in Deed Associate Director Janet Chance told the crowd at First United Methodist Church of Germantown. “How do we ensure our schools remain spaces of safety, dignity and inclusion, especially in times of uncertainty?”

Moderated by state Rep. Chris Rabb, the panel featured Lift Every Voice Philly Executive Director Shanée Garner, Juntos Executive Director Erika Guadalupe Núñez, City Councilmember Rue Landau and Education Law Center attorney Kristina Moon.

In light of the renewed attention on federal policy from the Trump administration, the panelists focused on immigrant and LGBTQ+ student protections, reminding the audience that local policies still play a significant role in ensuring students’ rights.

Before the discussion, participants viewed responses from students in grades 3-8 on what made them feel safe in school, what didn’t and what they wish was different. One West Philly student proposed a morning meeting where students “can share their feelings and feel safe with the teacher and their peers.” Another student simply wrote “I have worries about home.”

Núñez, who works through Juntos with immigrant communities in South Philly, said that comment resonated with her. She explained that many children worry about potential family detainment.

“Sometimes students are managed in a way that it’s the expectation that children should be able to leave those worries at home,” Núñez said. “I think about the base I work with … A lot of them are worried about their parents not being home when they get home from school.”