William McSwain, the former U.S. attorney for Pennsylvania’s eastern district, has officially announced his long-planned bid for the Republican nomination for the commonwealth’s 2022 governor’s race.

He’s pitching himself as a tough-on-crime supporter of police who “put rioters and looters behind bars” as U.S. attorney, and placing himself in firm opposition to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, particularly when it comes to pandemic-mitigation measures like business closures and increased unemployment benefits.

“We will have no forced closings and no state dictates on how Pennsylvanians live their lives,” he said in his first campaign video. “Tom Wolf suffocated our economy, stifled entrepreneurship, and paid people more not to work. That ends when I’m governor.”

McSwain, 52, also promised to impose voter ID for elections, and waded into a national debate over whether systemic racism should be analyzed and taught in schools.