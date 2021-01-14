U.S. Attorney William McSwain, antagonist to Kenney and Krasner, resigns

William McSwain, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, has officially announced his resignation.

McSwain, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018, was known for echoing the president’s priorities. He attempted to crack down on undocumented immigrants, opposed the city’s plan for a supervised-injection site, and clashed repeatedly with Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.

In recent months, McSwain spent more than $75,000 on billboards around Philadelphia, Allentown, and Lancaster advertising his ‘tough on crime’ persona and signaling his larger political ambitions.

“Gun crime = fed time, no parole, every time,” the billboards read.