Dying on the Inside: What happens to aging women in prison?
Soon, 1 in 3 incarcerated people will be over 50. But prisons are not equipped to handle the aging population. A new podcast by Studio 2's Cherri Gregg explores this dilemma.Listen 51:39
There is a grey tsunami headed for prisons across the United States. In a few short years, 1 in 3 incarcerated people will be over the age of 50. But prisons are not equipped to handle the physical and mental complications that arise in older populations.
That’s the focus of a new podcast, produced and hosted by Cherri Gregg alongside Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. In Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison and at a recent event at WHYY, hear from experts and activists – and women dealing with the real-life consequences.
On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about aging while incarcerated and a new ruling that makes life sentences without parole for second degree murder unconstitutional in the Commonwealth. We’ll discuss accountability for crimes, justice for victims and the red tape that comes with prison reform.
Guests:
- Dannielle Hadley, who spent nearly 40 years incarcerated for first degree murder
- Rupalee Rashatwar, staff attorney with the Abolitionist Law Center
- Noah Barth, Prison Monitoring Director for the Pennsylvania Prison Society
- Democratic State Rep. Andre Carroll, who represents the 201st District in Philadelphia
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