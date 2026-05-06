There is a grey tsunami headed for prisons across the United States. In a few short years, 1 in 3 incarcerated people will be over the age of 50. But prisons are not equipped to handle the physical and mental complications that arise in older populations.

That’s the focus of a new podcast, produced and hosted by Cherri Gregg alongside Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. In Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison and at a recent event at WHYY, hear from experts and activists – and women dealing with the real-life consequences.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk about aging while incarcerated and a new ruling that makes life sentences without parole for second degree murder unconstitutional in the Commonwealth. We’ll discuss accountability for crimes, justice for victims and the red tape that comes with prison reform.

Guests: