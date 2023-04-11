Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A Central Bucks School District teacher is suing the district and superintendent Abe Lucabaugh, alleging retaliation for his support of LGBTQ students.

The teacher, Andrew Burgess, claims his suspension, and involuntary reassignment to a different school and grade resulted from his advocacy for a transgender student who was bullied, and his criticism of the district potentially removing classroom library books with “LGBTQ themes.”

Burgess filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) in March 2022 at the request of the trans student and their family, according to the complaint. The student and family had reported bullying numerous times to the district but the district failed to rectify the situation, according to the suit.

After Burgess filed the complaint, in May 2022, the district suspended him and escorted him out of Lenape Middle School, where he had taught for 14 years.

Burgess alleges the district violated the First Amendment and Title IX by retaliating against him for both “his speech and for reporting discrimination on the basis of sex.” The ACLU of Pennsylvania, one of the two firms representing Burgess, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Philadelphia Tuesday.

“When a struggling student came to me, I did what we should want any teacher to do. I advocated for that student, as I had for numerous students in the past,” Burgess said in a press release. “That’s why teachers get into this work, to support, guide, and nurture our students.”

“…Instead of properly addressing the situation, the district’s administration disciplined me and then accused me of the very thing that they themselves had done. They failed to act at a time when this student needed their help and support,” Burgess said.

At a May school board meeting, superintendent Lucabaugh said the district did not suspend Burgess for helping an LGBTQ student. “That narrative is offensive and it’s categorically false. No district would deign to take such action against an employee.”

WHYY News reached out to the district on Tuesday and is awaiting its response.

Burgess filed a second complaint against the district with the OCR for the district’s alleged retaliation against him.

Vic Walczak, legal director for the ACLU, said Burgess was legally protected against retaliation as someone who filed an OCR complaint. “The statute has been interpreted by the Supreme Court to say that if somebody participates in filing a complaint of discrimination, any retaliation for the filing of that complaint also violates the statute,” Walczak told WHYY News.

According to the suit, the district wrote in a letter to Burgess that he deliberately failed to “follow the proper protocol so that the administration could address and rectify these bullying conditions. Indeed, your actions may have been responsible for the continuation of the bullying suffered by the student.”

Counter to the district’s letter, the complaint says there is no district policy that requires teachers to report bullying, and the administration had already been made aware of the bullying against this particular student.

“There was no legitimate reason for suspending Burgess. CBSD was instead retaliating against Burgess and endeavoring to construct a basis to intimidate him and others to prevent them from challenging CBSD’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies, while distracting attention from CBSD’s failures to abide by its responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students,” the ACLU filing states.