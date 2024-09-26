From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Clinton Foundation announced the launch of “Too Small to Fail” this week, a statewide literacy outreach initiative aimed at families with young children. The effort, developed in partnership with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and the United Way of Pennsylvania, seeks to promote early literacy across the commonwealth.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton unveiled the plan at the Clinton Global Initiative’s annual meeting in New York, coinciding with the U.N. General Assembly. She said the effort is committed to reaching families across the commonwealth.

The campaign will be led by the United Way and will focus on children from pre-K to 8 years old, beginning with pilot programs in Bucks and Lycoming counties, the Capital Region, Southern Alleghenies, Titusville Region and Wyoming Valley.

The initiative will give parents and caregivers resources, tools, strategies and support to engage families effectively.

The strategy centers on three key areas: training “trusted messengers,” to communicate the importance of reading, singing and talking to children; transforming everyday spaces — such as clinics, community centers, grocery stores, hiking trails and playgrounds — into valuable learning opportunities; and supplying families with resources such as children’s books and other early reading materials.