Hillary Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton has a long list of political and personal achievements. She has served as secretary of state, senator from New York, first lady of the United States and first lady of Arkansas.

In July 2016, she became the first woman to obtain a major party’s nomination for president and went on to earn 66 million votes. After the election, Clinton founded Onward Together, an organization that works to advance progressive values by encouraging people to organize, get involved, and run for office.

Clinton has been a practicing lawyer and law professor, an activist and a volunteer. She continues to participate in politics and social issues. She’s the author of a number of books among them “It Takes A Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us” (1996) and “What Happened”, a third memoir after the 2016 election.

Clinton attended Wellesley College, where she became involved with social justice issues. After college, she enrolled in Yale Law School, where she met one of her classmates, Bill Clinton whom she married.

“Our lives are a mixture of different roles”, she once said “for me the balance is family, work and service”.