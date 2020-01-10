Welcome to WOMEN 100, a yearlong celebration marking a century of progress since women won the right to vote and set the agenda to achieve economic, political and social equality.

WHYY’S Marty Moss-Coane hosts the weekly spots focused on the achievements of women who changed our world.

After almost a century of protests, the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote, was passed in 1919. It said: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

WHYY is producing the series with Drexel University College of Medicine’s Institute for Women’s Health and Leadership, as part of their Vision 2020’s Women 100 project. The project is focused on the unfinished business of women’s equality, with special emphasis on shared leadership among women and men in business, the arts, science, government and beyond.