Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 22, 2020, at age 87, and the country lost an important pioneering woman.

Ginsburg left a long legacy of legal and personal achievements. She spent her life steeped in issues concerning women’s rights. She was an Associate Justice and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Count of the United States.

After attending Cornell University, she was one of only nine women in her class of 500 at Harvard Law School. At Cornell, she was influenced by professors like writer Vladimir Nabokov, who shaped her thinking about writing, and constitutional lawyer Robert Cushman, who inspired her to pursue a legal career.

In the 1970s, Ginsburg litigated sex discrimination cases for the American Civil Liberties Union and was instrumental in launching its Women’s Rights Project.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton and took the oath of office on August 10, 1993.

She is remembered by her wit and style, and her unwavering pursuit of justice.