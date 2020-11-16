Writer Toni Morrison won a Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993 for her visionary force and language “that gives life to an essential aspect of American life”.

In the late 1960s, Morrison became the first Black female editor in fiction at the publisher Random House in New York City. Her first novel, The Bluest Eye, was published in 1970. Then she gained national attention with her critically acclaimed novel Song of Solomon.

In 1988, Morrison won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction for her novel Beloved. She joined the faculty of Princeton University in 1989, where she taught for nearly two decades.

A prolific writer, she wrote many novels and essays including Remember, which chronicles the hardships of black students during the integration of the American public school system.

In 2010, Morrison was made an officer of the French Legion of Honour. All the accolades and awards celebrate her epic themes populated by characters that are hard to forget. The many films based on Morrison’s novels, gave her an audience few writer can reach.