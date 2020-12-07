When Simone Biles was six, she took a one day-care field trip to see gymnastics, and she was hooked.

At 15, she joined the U.S. national team and then went on to become one of the sport’s greatest athletes. Biles is the most decorated American gymnast and the world’s third-most decorated gymnast – amassing 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

In 2013, her first year as a senior competitor, Biles won the all-around title at the world gymnastics championships, becoming the first African American woman to do so.

Biles has a style all her own, a combination of strength, grace and a powerful athletic ability. At the 2018 U.S. national championships, she became the first female gymnast in nearly 25 years to win all five events, bringing her total at that competition to 20 medals. Biles’s memoir, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, was published in 2016.