Community protests after Mount Laurel man’s racist rant caught on video

Matthews came out to address the crowd but was ushered back inside the home.

“We’re not just going to let him harass people, especially Black people within this community or any community,” said protester John Clayton of Cinnaminson.

Jazmyn Suszynski and her mother Aliya Robinson also showed up to protest. They claimed they were also victimized by Mathews in years past.

“I tried. We have tried to get justice, and if we got justice, this wouldn’t be happening now,” said Robinson.

Mathews told Action News he tried to apologize to the protestors outside his home

“Whatever I have to do to make it up to the community…understand that I made a mistake, allow me the ability to move forward just like we all deserve,” said Mathews.

Police confirm they received complaints about Mathews before.

A woman who did not want to show her face says Mathews vandalized her home right before the now-viral encounter with her neighbor.

“Sad because it should not be that many times. If the justice system had done their work like I previously said, he would not be here at this point. He should have been stopped years back,” she said.

Mathews was escorted out of his home by Mt. Laurel police and then placed into custody.

The Mount Laurel Police Department issued a statement saying they don’t tolerate any hate or bias intimidation in any form:

“The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form. This type of behavior is totally unacceptable. We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions.”