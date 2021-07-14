How a Mount Laurel daycare teacher made history

Mount Laurel residents still talk about the day in 1970 when the town’s white mayor, Bill Haines, went to Jacob’s Chapel A.M.E. Church and made his position explicit. “If you people can’t afford to live in our town, then you’ll just have to leave,” Haines told a crowd of 60 Black parishioners.

Lawrence filed the first lawsuit against Mount Laurel Township in 1971 and won. The trial court ordered the township to develop a plan within three months to provide affordable housing. The township appealed and never made the plan. The New Jersey Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision four years later.

Despite this, most municipalities still refused to make accommodations. That’s when Peter J. O’Connor, a lead counsel in the case, founded the Fair Share Housing Center in October 1975 along with other civil rights activists. The center was created to monitor, enforce, and expand the court decision.

In response to that decision, local officials begrudgingly rezoned three tracts. Yet their actions showed a lack of intention — much of the land they made available for affordable homes was out of the way and undesirable, and some developments limited the number of children allowed in apartments, excluding many families. Immediately, the Black community and housing activists argued that Mount Laurel’s response did not present realistic housing opportunities.

It wasn’t until three years later, in July 1978, after over a month of testimony, that a trial court concluded that Mount Laurel’s rezoning was in compliance with the first court ruling requiring a plan for affordable housing. The nine plaintiffs appealed, but it would be another five years before their case would be heard again.

The New Jersey Supreme Court decided Mount Laurel II in 1983. The watershed ruling mandated that every municipality in New Jersey must provide affordable housing to meet regional needs for low- and moderate-income residents — and required local governments to show how their zoning would lead to construction of such housing. Then radical, the 1983 mandate is still today more progressive than the rules in many states, including neighboring Delaware and Pennsylvania, neither of which mandate affordable housing by law. Pennsylvania has a law that requires that every municipality allows for every type of land use in some cases, but that provides only a defense against a municipality shutting down affordable housing units, not a proactive requirement.

The Mount Laurel decisions went down in history as the first time a state Supreme Court prohibited economic discrimination and required state and local governments to provide affordable housing opportunities.

Two years later, New Jersey also passed the Fair Housing Act of 1985, which created the Council on Affordable Housing, a state agency that allows municipalities to voluntarily create a plan to comply with the Mount Laurel decisions. The council assesses statewide needs and approves municipal affordable housing plans.