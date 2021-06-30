In one of Philly’s hottest areas, neighbors are crowdfunding air conditioners

Priscilla Johnson, 62, says when the mercury exceeds 90 degrees in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood, it can feel as if the ground is blasting heat from below. A five-block walk to the bus stop can make Johnson feel like she’s about to faint.

“Every summer is hotter,” she said, sitting in front of her air conditioner during the city’s first heat emergency of the year. “This summer is another hot one.”

Johnson’s saving grace at home this year is her air conditioner — a donation from the Hunting Park Neighborhood Advisory Committee.

The committee is now trying to crowdsource $4,000 that will go to buying 100 air conditioners and 50 fans for Hunting Park residents most vulnerable to heat.

Hunting Park is a predominantly Black and Latino neighborhood with fewer trees and more exposed asphalt than other Philly communities. In large part, the neighborhood looks this way because of redlining practices that paved the way for disinvestment. The result is Hunting Park has surface temperatures up to 22 degrees higher than other communities.

In 2018, the city launched its “Beat the Heat” plan for Hunting Park with the help of residents. The plan emphasized the need to create a network of cooling centers, but when congregating became impossible because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city and other nonprofits focused their efforts on bringing cooling devices directly to residents in need.