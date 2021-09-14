Burlington County NAACP surveying resident experiences with local police

The three NAACP chapters in Burlington County, New Jersey, are collaborating on a survey asking residents about their experience with local police departments.

The Southern Burlington County, Willingboro, and Delaware Valley chapters created the survey in the wake of the July 5 protest outside of Edward Cagney Matthews’ Mt. Laurel home. Protesters gathered in response to Matthews’ viral racist rant against a Black neighbor. Several residents who spoke to WHYY News said the incident was only the most recent example of Matthews’ ongoing harassment.

“There was much discussion in the community about the involvement of police leading up to the incident with [Matthews,]” said Marcus Sibley, president of the Southern Burlington County NAACP, “where multiple incident reports have been made and this person was able to continue on his disrespectful treatment of Black residents for three years.”

Sibley said they were curious about the police involvement in Mt. Laurel and how police responded during the protest, when authorities took Matthews into custody. At first, the Southern Burlington chapter asked Mt. Laurel residents whether there was an “insufficient response” by the town’s police department when bias incidents were reported. In New Jersey, hate crimes are referred to as “bias intimidation.”