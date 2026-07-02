Philadelphia can’t ban ICE agents from masking, federal judge rules

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Philadelphia can’t ban U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from masking and otherwise concealing their identities, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

In April, Philadelphia City Council passed a bill in its ICE Out legislative package prohibiting federal agents from wearing masks or using unmarked vehicles. The law also requires agents to display their badges.

That legislation “attempted to sidestep the Constitution’s clear mandate” prohibiting states from interfering with how federal agencies enact laws, wrote Chad F. Kenney, who was appointed judge in the Eastern District Court of Pennsylvania by President Donald Trump.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, who let the bill become law without her signature, “acted with civic wisdom and courage to stand up for the Constitution and follow the rule of law to where it led,” Kenney wrote.

The Parker administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.