From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

From the beginning, Heavenly Bodies has had one simple rule.

“We’re not going to play songs, right?” said drummer Shaun Bailey.

Sitting in a crowded bar, Bailey, along with siblings Dustin and Ashley Burrows, recalled the formation of the band’s central philosophy.

“We had a mission statement,” said guitarist Dustin Burrows: Abandon traditional songwriting.

The experimental trio is known for its richly textured sound and sprawling improvisational pieces that build from quiet repetition to towering crescendos.

For musicians who had spent decades in structured bands, the shift toward immersive freeform psych rock was not easy.

“Every band we’ve been in, particularly me and Dustin, in our first band, it was all very composed,” Bailey said, “with a lot of different parts, and a lot of different changes.”

But Heavenly Bodies was never intended as a conventional rock band.

Overlapping orbits

These days, Heavenly Bodies are a fixture of Philadelphia’s underground music community. They routinely share bills with artists such as Emily Robb and Blues Ambush, forming an informal constellation of performers, DIY venues, independent labels, college radio shows and experimental cassette tape releases.

Outside of Heavenly Bodies, bassist Ashley plays in the experimental motorik pop duo Stiff Curls, while Dustin mans the drum kit for post-punk band Lo Fives, and plays an integral role as a guitarist with Robb’s ER Band. The siblings also regularly cross paths in collaborative projects, benefit shows and one-off performances that knit together Philadelphia’s avant-garde music community.

In fact, it’s rare to see one of them playing without seeing the other somewhere nearby, hauling gear, cheering from the audience or dancing right up front.

They drift between projects, share rehearsal spaces and trade ideas with their peers. But for Dustin and Ashley, that’s not networking; it’s something much more fundamental.

For them, music isn’t simply something they do. It’s something they can’t stop doing.