Awwal Ohwal, an eleventh grader at Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy, immigrated to Elizabeth, New Jersey from Nigeria 10 years ago. He said it was common to find metal detectors at public schools in his predominately Black and Latino district school district.

He was recently vocal about what he and many community organizers call overpolicing of Black and Latino students.

“I thought that metal detectors were normal in schools. And when I learned that some schools in New Jersey never knew the experience of walking through a metal detector, I was kind of shocked,” said Ohwal.

Make The Road New Jersey, a nonprofit that advocates for Latino communities and immigrants, organized a demonstration at the Statehouse on Monday.