From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A nonprofit organization called HomeWorks Trenton, Inc. is combining the boarding school experience with the public school system for Trenton high school girls, who come from struggling homes. The goal of the program is to transform the students to “citizen scholars,” said Natalie Tung, co-founder and executive director.

“By having the title scholars, hopefully, it gives them the confidence to know that they can do anything and everything and to know that they are here to really grow themselves both academically but also personally as well,” she said. “The students are brilliant and really want the best for themselves and for the community, but there are so many challenges that include the housing system, health care, food insecurity. They become barriers for our students to really be focused in the classroom.”

Trenton’s poverty rate is 27.7%, according to Data USA. Tung said HomeWorks aims to provide students a supportive environment that empowers them with the tools and the confidence to become leaders in their communities. Students are given academic instruction and tutoring and offered identity work and leadership, and classes on global and social justice.

“I believe all of our girls, they come into the world capable, they’re all very special and unique in their own ways, and they are capable of doing whatever they set their mind to,” Tung said.

The program was established in 2016 and has raised more than $9 million from various corporations and organizations. The dormitory operates at the Rider University campus but later this fall, the program will move to its own location in Trenton and increase the number of participating scholars from 19 to 42.

Seventeen-year-old Joy Ngaruiya has been part of the program for three years. She lives with 18 other girls in a dormitory on the Rider University campus on school days and visits her family over the weekend.

“At home, you don’t know what to expect when you walk out your front door,” she said. “Here you know it’s full security, you don’t have to live in the shadow of fear.”

The program keeps the students busy. On a typical school day, Joy and the other students get on the bus to head to their Trenton high school at 6:30 a.m. At the end of the school day, they return to their dorm and participate in different programs focused on academic enrichment and leadership. Some of them also work with tutors or go on field trips. At night, after a family-style dinner, students attend study hall until 8:30 p.m.

It’s demanding academically and there’s not a lot of time for video games and other distractions, but that’s exactly why Joy said she wanted to be a part of the program.

“I wanted to be exposed to different kinds of things, and knowing the kind of school I go to, it really doesn’t go beyond a regular offering,” she said. “I know college is hard so I don’t want to be surprised, I want to have a little prep before that.”

She said living with the girls in the dorm is like having a second family.

“It’s full of sisterhood, it’s full of surprises in good ways. For example, the problem that you may have … I’m going to solve it, and then you see with one of the other girls, it’s like, ‘Well have you thought of it this way? Have you thought this other way?’ Girls help you,” she said.