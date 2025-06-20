From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

At a Burlington County high school students perfecting pirouettes and choreography in the dance program are also outperforming peers in the classroom.

Emma Levan is one of the students at the Burlington County Institute of Technology’s Academy of Performing Arts. This year, she won a New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education. Levan credits her dance class for giving her confidence and motivation.

“In dance you’re kind of forced to constantly be working, like to always have that drive to keep going, so it changes your mind so that you have that same mindset in every aspect of your life, including academics,” she said.

According to a Harvard Medical School article, the benefits of dance range from improved memory to strong neural connections. Research also finds dance promotes the development of social and emotional competence.