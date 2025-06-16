Community impact

Zweig said the next piece of the program’s growth could include expanding engagement with the community and measuring that impact beyond the classroom.

“We’re working right now to put some programming in place to really move some of our family programming forward, which speaks to some of the broader community,” she said. “We’re in four different schools, and I think that, particularly for our K to 8 schools, they really think of themselves as Play On Philly schools…they are a school with music in it, that their kids know how to play music, and they take a lot of pride in that.

Her “dream,” Zweig said, would be to envision a community rallying around a local POP orchestra in the same way that they might cheer on the high school football team.

“Everybody, whether you know a kid or not, everybody seems to come out for that football game and rallies around those kids in this really beautiful way,” she said. “And what if that were the same for an orchestra of young people playing instruments, and that local churches and local community organizations all knew that these kids were sort of the the pride and joy of that community, and came out in support of them, whether it was their first concert that they ever played on their little screechy violin, or whether they’d been playing for 12 years, and the community had sort of seen them grow up around it. But 15 years in, we’re still kind of a baby in that way.”

Zweig said music, in particular, is a creative discipline that can have a community-wide impact.

“Creativity, you know, I think you always think of the mad artist who goes into his studio and just paints and comes out with a Jackson Pollock,” she said. “That’s one type of creativity, but there’s another type of creativity in just going at a problem with five other people and saying, ‘What are the crazy, wild ways that we could solve this challenge?’ Or, ‘How could we make our community more beautiful than we found it, and how can we engage all of the people around us to do that?’ I think that there is inherent creativity in asking and answering those questions.”

Asking those questions together can have an impact, she said.

“I think our world, we’re in a very strange place, and it’s going to take a lot of creative solutions to get out of it,” she said. “And finding solutions, not alone but with others, is a very brave and creative practice.”

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series that explores the impact of creativity on student learning and success. WHYY and this series are supported by the Marrazzo Family Foundation, a foundation focused on fostering creativity in Philadelphia youth, which is led by Ellie and Jeffrey Marrazzo. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.