From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, whose acclaimed ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” shines a light on the challenges and dedication of public school teachers, got a hometown hero’s welcome at her former elementary school in West Philadelphia.

That welcome at Andrew Hamilton School on Wednesday included the dedication of a new mural, along with Brunson receiving a key to the city from Mayor Cherelle Parker.

“Quinta, this is your city and you are ours!” Parker said. “With ‘Abbott,’ we lift up our educators and we lift up the power of public education. Thanks for remembering Philadelphia on your personal journey.”

Brunson has said that Hamilton and a former teacher there were the inspiration for the Emmy Award-winning series.

The mural is titled “Blooming Futures” and was created by the artist Athena Scott, with input from Hamilton students and the school community. It depicts the school as a garden, with the students as blooming flowers and teachers as their nurturers.

The mural is a collaboration between Brunson, Mural Arts Philadelphia and ABC.