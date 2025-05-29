‘Abbott Elementary’ star and creator Quinta Brunson gets hero’s welcome at her former elementary school in West Philly
At Andrew Hamilton School, Brunson was awarded a key to the city, and a new mural was dedicated.Listen 1:15
Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, whose acclaimed ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” shines a light on the challenges and dedication of public school teachers, got a hometown hero’s welcome at her former elementary school in West Philadelphia.
That welcome at Andrew Hamilton School on Wednesday included the dedication of a new mural, along with Brunson receiving a key to the city from Mayor Cherelle Parker.
“Quinta, this is your city and you are ours!” Parker said. “With ‘Abbott,’ we lift up our educators and we lift up the power of public education. Thanks for remembering Philadelphia on your personal journey.”
Brunson has said that Hamilton and a former teacher there were the inspiration for the Emmy Award-winning series.
The mural is titled “Blooming Futures” and was created by the artist Athena Scott, with input from Hamilton students and the school community. It depicts the school as a garden, with the students as blooming flowers and teachers as their nurturers.
The mural is a collaboration between Brunson, Mural Arts Philadelphia and ABC.
On stage with Brunson and Parker were a host of school and government officials, including Superintendent of Schools Tony Watlington Sr.; Hamilton Principal Torrence Rothmiller; student Glory Melton, who is featured in the mural; Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia; City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who represents the 3rd District; and Scott, who created the mural.
The event’s theme was much the same as that of the TV series — public education matters, as do dedicated teachers. Brunson created the series and is one of the executive producers.
“My schooling brought so many great educators into my life, including Mrs. Abbott, who is here today and who I named my show after,” Brunson said. “The educators in our lives have a lasting impact on our students, particularly in Philadelphia.”
Brunson spoke about her first teacher being her mother, Norma Jean Brunson, who taught kindergarten at the school. She recalled watching her mother’s daily challenges — grading papers, dealing with unruly parents and running extracurricular activities after school.
“That let me know that education is not just a job, it’s a lifelong dedication,” Brunson said. Her mom was present at the event.
Brunson also spoke about the importance of murals and arts education, which she said “changed her life.” She announced plans to donate $25,000 each to two nonprofit groups: Play on Philly, which provides intensive music education for students from Pre-K to 12th grade, and the school district’s Groceries for Good program for students who are suffering from food insecurity.
Brunson also spoke about the need for education, the arts and hope in light of the tragic shooting in Fairmount Park on Memorial Day that killed two people and wounded nine.
“I think about what this city goes through and why murals are important,” Brunson said. “It’s something that happens a lot, and the answer is community and care. This mural that Athena did teaches kids that there is a tomorrow.”
“I want a mural that reflects the ‘Abbott’ community, kids from the neighborhood, kids from the school — people from the neighborhood, people from the school,” Brunson said. “We have to see ourselves in the big picture, so we know there is a tomorrow. That’s how we know there is a community to take care of. You need to see you on the wall, painted beautiful — you are beautiful. It makes a difference.”
That is why she rejected a proposed mural that featured the fictional characters of “Abbott Elementary.”
The crowd in the auditorium was packed with members of the Hamilton school community, Brunson’s family members and several former classmates whom she recognized.
“This means the world to me being able to come home. It’s not something that I do often,” Brunson said. “I usually get to come home for work. Getting to see everyone is invaluable.”
