Ralph said the show is not just about comedic relief, but that the real focus is on the children and what they face daily in underfunded public schools. “Do you know that there are a lot of people that do not know how much some students are struggling just to get an education?” Ralph said. “Do you know that there are people in America who think that certain students are just dumb, when in fact they have not been taught properly because their teachers, their schools, did not have the proper tools for them to be taught?”

Ralph explained how one episode discussed the lack of up-to-date books in the classroom created a call to action. “When that episode came out on ‘Abbott Elementary,’ there were people who were shocked and could not believe it because they thought, ‘Well, everybody has books and pencils.’” She shared that organizations stepped in after the episode to donate and provide help for some schools in need.

In the show, Ralph’s character is a religious, veteran kindergarten teacher who cares deeply about her students. In real life, the actress also cares about the problems students and teachers face and hopes the show brings visibility to the real heroes of education and provides the necessary funding to schools.

“We must think about what these teachers deserve. More and better, and I don’t want people to start saying, ‘But it’s so expensive. Your child is worth it,’” Ralph said. “There are a lot of places that your footsteps can lead your child. Wouldn’t you rather lead your child by your footsteps to school than to prison? Footsteps to a bigger dream for themselves.”

Ralph said her realistic portrayal of Howard comes from growing up around real-life teachers who remind her of the character. “I was raised by those teachers. They’ve been in my family. They were in school, they were in my community,” Ralph said. “And I’m just so proud that I get to play a character that inspires a new generation to carry on in a job that’s so important, and that is teaching.”

Ralph garnered her first Emmy award for best supporting actress in a comedy for her “Abbott” role. She shared a story about a young actor from the show who believed she was actually a student in Ralph’s class.

“I get a new class of students every year, and they believe that I’m their teacher. Last year’s students were growing up and moving into another class they go into, and she saw me and she broke down in tears and she said I don’t want to graduate,” Ralph said. “‘I don’t want to go to another class, I don’t want to leave you.’”

Ralph said as she explained to the child that she wasn’t her real teacher, it nearly broke the student’s heart. “Oh my God. The poor baby started hyperventilating and I was like, ‘Baby, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be right here,’ but she’s like, ‘You’re not going to be with me.’” Ralph continued, “Her mother had to come and get her and explain that we’re doing a show. And it’s alright that you can still see me!”

It’s that type of depiction of compassion that has fans tuned in every week. Ralph said she is happy to know her character is making a difference.

“So, if that’s what Barbara Howard does, that’s what Barbara Howard does,” Relph said. “And I’m so happy to know that, God’s willing, we’ll be doing it for another who knows six years!”